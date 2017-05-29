PM’s 4-nation tour to kick off today

The visit is aimed at boosting economic ties between India and the European countries.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his four-nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France from Monday. The visit is aimed at boosting economic ties between India and the European countries.

“Tomorrow, I will begin a four-nation visit, during which I will join various programmes. My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India’s economic engagement with them and to invite more investment to India. I will hold extensive talks with Chancellor Merkel and we will hold the 4th IGC to further boost India-Germany ties. My Spain visit will be an important one, aimed at significantly boosting economic ties between our nations. I will be in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the India-Russia Annual Summit. I shall hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron in France, one of our most valued strategic partners,” the PM said on Sunday.

In a statement last week, the ministry of external affairs said, “The Prime Minister would be visiting Germany, Spain, Russia and France from May 29 to June 3. On May 29, Chancellor of Germany,, Angela Merkel, will host the PM at her official Meseberg Country Retreat where the two leaders would discuss issues of mutual interest. Later in the day on May 30, Mr Modi will pay a courtesy call on President of the Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.”

Mr Modi will then leave for Spain on May 30 where he will hold talks with the Spanish leadership and will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain.

“He will be in Russia on June 1-2, 2017 for holding the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit in St. Petersburg on June 1. It is the first time that the Annual Summit will be held in Russia outside Moscow,” the statement said.