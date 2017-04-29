The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017

India, Politics

Can Modi speak on Gau Rakshaks widowing Muslim women: Azam Khan

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

Earlier, Congress dubbed PM's assertion as insignificant adding that he made the statement eyeing upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the Muslim community to find a proper solution for triple talaq, the Samajwadi Party criticized the former saying that he should also speak up on other issues which are being faced by the Muslim women.

"Prime Minister Modi should also focus on other problems of Muslim women. Muslim women are losing their husbands and son due to violence by Gau Rakshaks," Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said.

Earlier, Congress dubbed Prime Minister's assertion as insignificant adding that he made the statement eyeing upcoming elections in Karnataka.

"Prime Minister Modi made the statement eyeing upcoming elections in Karnataka. He has been doing this and will also continue to do in future. He is following the ideology of RSS. His speech does not hold any significance," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day appealed to the Muslim community to find proper solution to end the controversial practice of triple talaq.

Addressing the Basva festival, Prime Minister Modi told media, "I believe people from Muslim community would come up to solve the issue of triple talaq and act as savior to the Muslim women in this crucial period."

He went on to say that there should be no discrimination in the country, adding that 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is the motto of his government and it will fulfill promises made to the people without any discrimination.

