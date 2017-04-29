The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah begins 'Vistaar Yatra', marks grand arrival in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

The streets were thronged with BJP supporters and party flags were waved as Shah's convoy passed through the streets.

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah was accorded a grand welcome in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, where he landed on a two-day visit as part of his national 'Vistaar Yatra'.

The streets were thronged with BJP supporters and party flags were waved as Shah's convoy passed through the streets after he landed at the airport on Saturday.

Shah is on a 95-day all-India tour from Saturday during which he will strategise on ways to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election, with focus on clinching 120 seats where the party had lost in 2014.

Shah will spend one to three days in each states. The tour will focus on taking stock of the party's organisational strength and further expansion of electoral appeal across the country.

Shah is particularly focusing on states like West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala.

The BJP had managed to win just 4 Lok Sabha seats out of the 102 in these states in the 2014 election.

The BJP Chief's voyage will end by 25th September, the 101th birth anniversary of Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Apart from his 95-day tour, Shah has also chosen five states where he will spend three days each. His recent visit to West Bengal was part of the programme.

Besides West Bengal, he will visit Odisha, Telangana, Lakshadweep and the poll-bound Gujarat.

Shah has also hinted at a reshuffle in the organisation as several office-bearers are now serving as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, amit shah, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

2

Watch: Aamir and Kiran urge urban crowd to come along for Water Cup Contest on May 1

3

Xiaomi Mi 6 stock sells out in seconds

4

SpaceX rocket to launch US Army payload

5

US: New TV show mocking Donald Trump enters crowded satire market

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham