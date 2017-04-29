Eye on total sweep, Amit Shah starts 95-day tour today

More than 3.50 lakh volunteers would be assisting the BJP in its expansion plan.

New Delhi: As part of his roadmap for BJP’s expansion and strengthening organisational base, party president Amit Shah is beginning his ‘vistrit pravas yojana’ or nationwide tour from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Mr Shah will visit each state and the tour will last for 95 days.

Meanwhile, Kalahandi in Odisha could be the next stop for Mr Shah as part of his stay in five states under another campaign, Deendayal Upadhyay Vistarak Yojana. West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Lakshwadweep and Telangana are the five states where Mr Shah will visit as part of the Vistarak Yojana.

Also, a team of more than 3.50 lakh volunteers would be assisting the BJP leadership in its expansion plan, out of which 600 will work with the BJP till the counting for the 2019 General elections are over. Out of these 600, one each will be deputed in one of the parliamentary constituency and will assist in ideological and organisational expansion of the BJP.

During his pravas yojana, Mr Shah will review organisational issues including implementation of central schemes, documentation and libraries, election management, party journals and publications, social media management and will also address issues that have been troubling the state unit. Mr Shah’s focus will also be on 120 parliamentary seats which the BJP had lost in 2014. Depending on population and electoral significance, Mr shah would spend one to three days in each state during his nation wide tour.

“We have also set a target of (winning) 120 seats where we had lost in 2014. My tour will focus on taking stock of our organisational strength, and further expansion of ideology and electoral appeal across the country,” Mr Shah said. He however, said 120 seats do not include those won by other NDA constituents after reports that some NDA allies had expressed concerns.