The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018 | Last Update : 06:32 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi bids farewell to retiring RS MPs, laments disruptions

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 6:30 am IST

The Opposition parties are demanding a discussion on several issues like the banking scam, special status for Andhra Pradesh, among other issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lamented that disruptions in Parliament had unfortunately prevented several members, retiring from the Rajya Sabha, from being able to participate in the debates on historic bills like the one banning triple talaq. In his brief speech, Mr Modi raised the issue of the triple talaq bill, and said: “It is unfortunate the retiring members will not be a part of Parliament when the long-due decision on triple talaq is taken.”

Mr Modi made special mention of some of the retiring MPs and their contributions, including former attorney-general K. Parasaran, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former hockey captain and BJD member Dilip Tirkey. He especially mentioned deputy chairman P.J. Kurien, saying he would be remembered for running the House smoothly even during crises and sending serious messages with a smile. Around 60 members from 17 states, including four nominated members, will retire in the next few weeks.

In the present part of the Budget Session, the Upper House was only able to pass the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill 2017, while the Lok Sabha cleared the Finance Bill 2018. Several important bills are pending in the Upper House, including amending the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and also the Triple Talaq Bill.

The Opposition parties are demanding a discussion on several issues like the banking scam, special status for Andhra Pradesh, among other issues. The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad, said “democracy is alive due to Parliament”, and added: “Our protests were never against the Chair or against some particular people. They weren’t politically motivated. It was not against colleagues.” He asserted that major issues that critically affected the people were being raised.

Tags: narendra modi, sachin tendulkar, dilip tirkey

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham