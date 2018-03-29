PM Modi bids farewell to retiring RS MPs, laments disruptions

The Opposition parties are demanding a discussion on several issues like the banking scam, special status for Andhra Pradesh, among other issues.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lamented that disruptions in Parliament had unfortunately prevented several members, retiring from the Rajya Sabha, from being able to participate in the debates on historic bills like the one banning triple talaq. In his brief speech, Mr Modi raised the issue of the triple talaq bill, and said: “It is unfortunate the retiring members will not be a part of Parliament when the long-due decision on triple talaq is taken.”

Mr Modi made special mention of some of the retiring MPs and their contributions, including former attorney-general K. Parasaran, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former hockey captain and BJD member Dilip Tirkey. He especially mentioned deputy chairman P.J. Kurien, saying he would be remembered for running the House smoothly even during crises and sending serious messages with a smile. Around 60 members from 17 states, including four nominated members, will retire in the next few weeks.

In the present part of the Budget Session, the Upper House was only able to pass the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill 2017, while the Lok Sabha cleared the Finance Bill 2018. Several important bills are pending in the Upper House, including amending the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and also the Triple Talaq Bill.

The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad, said "democracy is alive due to Parliament", and added: "Our protests were never against the Chair or against some particular people. They weren't politically motivated. It was not against colleagues." He asserted that major issues that critically affected the people were being raised.