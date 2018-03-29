Mamata Banerjee playing politics while Bengal burns: BJP

The Union home ministry has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday alleged that while West Bengal is burning, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is “busy playing politics in Delhi”. Violent clashes broke out between two communities over a Ram Navami procession at Raniganj in Asansol earlier this week. The Union home ministry has also asked the West Bengal government for a report on the violence.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The whole of Bengal is burning and Mamata Banerjee is busy doing politics in Delhi. We strongly deplore this.”

The BJP said the West Bengal chief minister “can play politics if she so wish but first douse the fire in Bengal which the goons of your own TMC have ignited”. The BJP also displayed images of violence in the state.

The party also blamed the Mamata-led TMC for the attacks on “Ram bhakts” and said “people had come out in large numbers for the procession and this did not go down well with the TMC goons. Police could not take any action and were instead attacked by the TMC workers”.

The BJP claimed that law and order has “failed” and reminded the state chief minister that while the Lok Sabha elections are due next year, Ms Banerjee needs to first bring the situation under control in her state.