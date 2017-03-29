Speaker gets BJP MP’s compliment for saffron attire

His comments during the zero hour; it drew laughter from the members.

New Delhi: Known for impeccable dress sense, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday was complimented for wearing a kesariya (saffron) blouse on the occasion of Gudi Padava by a Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Maharashtra. Gudi Padava is the Hindu New Year day in Maharashtra.

“Ma’am, I am a bit disappointed for not being able to celebrate Gudi Padava in my home state,” BJP MP Gopal Chinayya Shetty said.

“You must be also feeling the same. However, I am happy that you have given me an opportunity to speak. I am also thankful to you for wearing a kesariya blouse on the occasion,” Mr Shetty said. His comments during the zero hour; it drew laughter from the members.

In his zero hour mention, the Mumbai (North) MP also demanded changing the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Ms Mahajan, also from the BJP, hails from Indore constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

She is one of the three — and the only woman member — to be elected to the Lok Sabha for the eighth time. Currently, she is also the longest-serving woman member in the Lok Sabha.

Ms Mahajan also gifted footballs to MPs of both Houses. Union sports minister Vijay Goel said India will host the FIFA U-17 Football World Cup in October, and asked members to promote the sport.