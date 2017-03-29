The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his sixth fifty in the series to guide India to series win against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) India demolishes Australia in Dharamsala Test, clinch series
 
India, Politics

Opposition corners government on stormy Rajya Sabha day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 1:14 am IST

Leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the issue was important and required a discussion as members have already given notices.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Relentless protests and ruckus created by opposition members of Parliament forced a washout of Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday.

They were protesting over vacancies in commissions for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and minorities.

The pandemonium continued even after the Narendra Modi government tried to address the concerns by saying the process was underway for filling up these vacancies.

However, MPs from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the JD(U) and the BSP kept demanding a commitment that it will be done within a week.

The House was repeatedly adjourned and finally for the day at 3.10 pm as the opposition parties insisted on an immediate discussion on the issue.

The Chair clarified that notices for a discussion under an adjournment motion have been disallowed.

Speaking amid the continuous din, social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said the delay in appointments to the statutory  commissions was due to the model code of conduct enforced during the recent Assembly polls in five states.

“The process of filling up the vacancies has started and the chairmen for the SC commission and the Safai Karamchari Ayog have been appointed,” the minister said. He added that it was not for the first time that there have been delays in filling up such vacancies.

He said that in 2007 and 2010, when the Congress-led government was in power, there was a delay of three and five months, respectively, in filling up such vacancies.

Leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the issue was important and required a discussion as members have already given notices.

He sought to know whether the government would commit itself to appointing the chairmen and members in all the commissions within a week, and whether an immediate discussion on the issue was allowed or not. “Never has it happened in the country that all three commissions are headless and they are without members too. The SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities account for 80 to 85 per cent of total population,” he said.

Tags: scheduled castes, narendra modi, ghulam nabi azad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

If poked, we give it right back, says Virat Kohli

2

Sex in the 30s summed up with witty tweets

3

Sunil Grover writes emotional post on 'future' after fallout with Kapil

4

Queen Elizabeth II seeks new furnishings manager for 3 royal residences

5

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York sold for USD 2.14 million, buyer unknown

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham