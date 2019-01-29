Gadkari’s remarks were aimed at Congress: BJP

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said Gadkari’s statement on keeping promises seemed like it was meant for Modi.

New Delhi: The BJP, which has been squirming over Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s subtle digs at his own government, on Monday dragged in the Congress claming the minister’s latest barbs were targeted at its main rival. On Sunday, Mr Gadkari had said political leaders who “sell dreams to people but fail to make them a reality” get “beaten up” by the public, which the Opposition parties claimed was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Asked to react to Mr Gadkari’s comments, his Cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar claimed that the former BJP chief was targeting the Congress and exposing how the Opposition party had damaged the country.

“Gadkariji was explaining how the Congress has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress,” said Mr Javadekar. In the recent past, Mr Gadkari’s statements have put the

BJP in a tight spot, including ones where he said the leadership should have the tendency to own up defeats and failures, which came days after the BJP lost the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, and that politicians should not interfere in other fields, that was soon after the controversy over the annual Marathi literary meet.

Insisting that Mr Gadkari’s remarks had been twisted, BJP spokesman and Rajya Sabha G.V.L. Narsimha Rao was quoted as saying: “Nitin Gadkari’s comments are now being twisted and political benefit being taken out of it. He was hinting towards the Congress, that only gave slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (remove poverty), but didn’t do anything for poverty alleviation, and towards Rahul Gandhi, who makes empty promises”.

Reacting to Mr Gadkari’s remarks, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “PMO India, Sir, Nitin Gadkari is showing you the mirror, and in a very subtle way.”

Claiming that the minister’s remarks were an indication of voices being raised within the BJP over “Mr Modi’s failures”, NCP national spokesman Nawab Malik said: “The way Gadkariji has become outspoken after the Assembly polls in the three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh)... indicates that there will be no Modi and BJP government after the polls.”

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said Mr Gadkari’s statement on keeping promises seemed like it was meant for Mr Modi. He claimed since so many promises had not been kept, Mr Gadkari had therefore “hinted that the Prime Minister doesn’t have the right to handle the leadership of the country”.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted to ask if Mr Gadkari’s remarks were a direct attack aimed at the Prime Minister. “Modiji, the people are coming,” it said.