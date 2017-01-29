The Asian Age | News

UP polls: Catchy song to set the tone for Rahul, Akhilesh campaign

The song will be blaring across the state to lure the electorates, say party workers.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Young Turks, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, seem to have developed a great bonhomie after their parties finalised an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in UP.

To make their presence felt among the masses, they have now penned an anthem song, “UP ko yeh saath pasand hain, Cycle aur yeh haath pasand hain, tarraqi ki yeh baat pasand hain”, on the lines of popular Bollywood song from the movie Sultan, Baby ko bass pasand hain. The song will be blaring across the state to lure the electorates, say party workers.

Besides, posters showing “Apne ladke versus Bahari Modi (Our boys vs outsider Modi)”, in which Akhilesh and Rahul are standing together, while a “grinning” Modi, clad in a traditional Gujarati attire, is standing below them.

On Sunday, both the leaders will kick-start their campaign by holding a roadshow in Lucknow. Mr Gandhi and Mr Yadav are expected to address a total of 14 rallies with two rallies in each phase. Though Priyanka Gandhi is in the star list of campaigners, it is still undecided whether she will campaign outside Amethi and Raebareli.

Meanwhile, confusion persists in the alliance over distribution of seats in both Amethi and Raebareli. While Congress leader Sanjay Singh said the Congress will contest all the 10 seats in Amethi and Raebareli, there is no official confirmation so far.

Sources said that Priyanka Gandhi has sent a message to Mr Yadav asking him to give all 10 seats “as Congress is not contesting Yadav stongholds in Etawah, Mainpuri and Azamgarh”.

