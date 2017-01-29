The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

India, Politics

UP: Akhilesh-Rahul set to kick off their joint poll campaign

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 10:17 am IST

UP will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election, voting for which begins on February 11 and concludes on March 8.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday address a joint conference following a road show before high stakes state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress is contesting 105 seats while the ruling Samajwadi Party is contesting 298 seats.

A joint poster with the slogan 'UP ko yeh saath pasand hai' having the pictures of both Rahul and Akhilesh and their respective party symbols will also be released on the occasion.

The alliance is believed to counter the rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) making the contest across the state triangular.

Soon after the alliance was struck, BSP supremo Mayawati got the support of mafia-turned MLA Mukhtar Ansari' party Quami Ekta Dal (QED) to consolidate its Muslim vote bank in some constituencies of eastern districts where the Ansari brothers have their strong influence.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, rahul gandhi, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

