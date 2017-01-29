The Asian Age | News



Rahul and I are two wheels of a cycle: Akhilesh at joint press meet in UP

Rahul said the main agenda of the alliance would be to work towards three Ps, i.e., the peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday held their first joint press conference after the two parties forged an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media in Lucknow on Sunday, Rahul said the SP-Congress alliance in the state is a partnership between him and Akhilesh to defeat the fascist forces, purportedly hinting at the BJP government at the Centre.

The Congress leader also said that the main agenda of the alliance would be to work towards three Ps peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

"Our alliance can be compared to the sangam of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. This alliance has made the political and personal relationship between me and Akhilesh stronger," he said.

Backing Rahul at the conference, Akhilesh said Rahul and he are the two wheels of a cycle and we’ll together fight against the politics of hatred.

