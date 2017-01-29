The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017

India, Politics

Punjab polls: Fulfill promises at Delhi first, Modi hits out at 'outsider' AAP

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 5:31 pm IST

Addressing a rally at Kotkapura, the Prime Minister launched an attack against the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kotkapura: Addressing a rally here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the AAP on Sunday, calling it an "outsider", that is "dreaming of creating its own world" at the cost of Punjab.

Modi, who addressed a poll rally in the Malwa heartland, asked the electorate to vote for the SAD-BJP alliance for the third time, warning that Punjab as well as the entire nation could face a "crisis" if a government led by any party other than the alliance comes to power.

"In this election, it (AAP) is eager to create its own world at the cost of the state. Those who are having such dreams should be sent back to Delhi from where they have come," he said, apparently hitting out at the new entrant AAP in the state.

He also asked the people to first question AAP as to whether it had fulfilled its promises in Delhi.

"Ask it to first fulfill its responsibility of that place (from where they have been elected). Fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi," the Prime Minister said.

Saying that the fate of Punjab is linked with that of the nation, he warned that the people of Punjab, as well as the country, would have to face consequences in case a "government of outsiders and government of people leading a luxurious lifestyle" is voted to power, in an apparent dig at both AAP and Congress.

"This is a border state and Pakistan is eagerly awaiting a chance to use the land of Punjab to destroy India. If a non-serious (dheeli-dhaali) government is elected… then not only the people of Punjab will suffer, but the entire nation will face a crisis," he said.

Batting for SAD-BJP government for Punjab, Modi asserted that the state required a government of the combine which could guarantee safety of the nation.

