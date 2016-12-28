Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 02:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition: Note ban failed, will PM quit?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 1:23 am IST

Hit by split Opp, Rahul, Didi alone attack Modi.

Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee at New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee at New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Despite the absence of some top regional political satraps, eight Opposition parties — led by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee —  attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation as well as alleged corruption charges against him.

Both leaders said at a press conference in Delhi that the PM should quit if the situation did not improve post December 30, when the deadline to deposit scrapped notes in banks ends. While announcing his radical monetary reform on November 8, Mr Modi had promised to restore normalcy in 50 days, but the Opposition said that the situation had not improved.

The ruling BJP mocked the Congress-led meet saying it was Mr Gandhi’s “flop show”, and that the bubble of the so-called Opposition unity had burst.

Many parties such as SP, BSP, JD(U) and NCP decided to stay away from the meet. Besides the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, parties whose representatives were present at the meeting were RJD, DMK, JD-S, JMM, IUML and AIUDF.  

Thought the opposition meet was apparently the brainchild of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sources said she herself did not attend as a majority of the parties did not turn up.

A combative Mr Gandhi said demonetisation was the PM’s personal initiative, which he had announced without consulting even his top officials. He should take personal responsibility for its “failure”, Mr Gandhi said.

He described the ban on old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as a “single arbitrary financial experiment in the history of the world that affected 1.3 billion people”, and asked the PM to explain the “real” reason for implementing it and take responsibility for giving pain to people. “Such an experiment was never done even during Mao’s reign in China,” he said.

Mr Gandhi also asked the PM to answer charges of “personal corruption” made against him in the wake of his name allegedly figuring in the Sahara and Birla diaries.

It was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who first demanded the PM’s resignation and Mr Gandhi only later echoed it.

“If even after 50 days he has not been able to address the grievances of the people will he take responsibility and resign?” Ms Banerjee asked.

She further said that there were only three days left and wondered what “magic wand” the PM would use to get things in order now. “It is nice to market digital payments with government money,” she said. She also alleged that politicians were being threatened. “This government is perpetually threatening that Gabbar aa jayega”.

When the Congress leader was asked whether he supported the demand for the PM’s resignation and what would be done if Mr Modi did not resign, he said: “If he does not resign, we will put pressure on him to resign”.

Both the leaders said that a common minimum agenda was being evolved which would be followed by the Opposition in the agitation against demonetisation.

They also said that some Opposition parties did not turn up because of regional Compulsions, but “broadly” all were together.

Asked about former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s name figuring in the same documents on the basis of which he had accused the PM of corruption, Mr Gandhi replied, “Sheilaji herself is saying that she has no problem with an inquiry. Why Narendra Modiji is not saying that. While there are many names in ‘Sahara diaries’, his name appears clearly in the e-mail of the vice president of Aditya Birla group.”

Tags: opposition, rahul gandhi, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad kid's FIR against grandmother over playtime

2

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

3

Here are conversations that can boost your sex life

4

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog if owner fails to pay £13000 ransom

5

New US subway station has a rare mural: gay couple holding hands

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham