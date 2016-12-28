No alliance ahead of UP polls, Samajwadi Party to contest alone: Mulayam

Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from whichever seat he selects, the SP supremo said.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday ruled out an alliance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, declaring that the party will contest polls alone.

“Samajwadi Party is not forging an alliance with any party,” Mulayam said, adding that the elections will be held before 28 February.

“This election is yours and will happen before 28 February,” the party chief told his party workers.

Mulayam announced candidates for 325 of the 403 UP Assembly seats, giving tickets to 176 sitting MLAs. “Names of candidates for the rest of 78 seats will be announced soon,” he said.

He added that UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from the constituency he selects.

Mulayam also hit out at the BJP government over the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes; however, he praised Narendra Modi for fighting all odds to become the Prime Minister.

PM is from an ordinary family and he has struggled to become the Prime Minister. But BJP has not fulfilled its promises,” Mulayam said.

“The BJP will get a response for its demonetisation move, but from the public, not us,” he said.