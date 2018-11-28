The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, Politics

TRS 'B team' of RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 3:21 pm IST

The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)
 Rahul Gandhi also criticised K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Kosgi: Mounting a scathing attack on Telangana's ruling TRS, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it the "B team" of the RSS and BJP. 

"TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it's Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. It's a B team of the RSS and BJP," he told an election rally here.

The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of opposition parties that includes N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state. 

The TRS and BJP are contesting the assembly polls separately. He also assailed the TRS of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and said the two parties wanted to ensure that the BJP was not defeated in next year's Lok Sabha polls. 

"The aim of TRS and AIMIM is to see to it that the Congress is not able to defeat BJP at the national level," he said. 

Tags: telangana assembly elections 2018, rahul gandhi in telangana, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

2

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

3

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

4

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

5

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham