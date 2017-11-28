Lalu Yadav’s security kicks up political storm in Bihar

RJD chief Lalu Yadav believes that the decision to cut his security cover was taken by the Centre on the instructions of BJP and RSS.

Patna: The downgrading of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s security cover has kicked up a political storm in Bihar.

While deputy chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that “the decision was taken by the Centre after analysing threat perception of Lalu Yadav and other political leaders,” the Opposition party RJD called it “a conspiracy against Lalu Yadav”.

Reacting sharply on the issue, RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav gave a controversial statement against the Prime Minister. He said, “There is a conspiracy to get my father killed and for that, I can also get Narendra Modi’s skin peeled off.”

This was not the first controversial statement by Tej Pratap Yadav. Last week, he had threatened to assault deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and disrupt the wedding ceremony of his son.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav, however, defended his son for giving the statement and said “Tej Pratap Yadav gave the statement because he is concerned about me. If a son comes to know about a conspiracy against his father, he will react in a similar manner but I don’t approve of this and I have asked him not to give statements like this future”.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav believes that the decision to cut his security cover was taken by the Centre on the instructions of BJP and RSS to stop him from visiting Gujarat.

“Security was provided to me when UPA was in power. The RSS and BJP want to restrict my movement by doing this. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks I will be scared, I won’t. People will protect me,” RJD chief Lalu Yadav told reporters on Monday in Patna.

He further said that “Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be responsible if anything happens to me”.

The Centre had downgraded the security cover of various political leaders, including RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who was in ‘Z Plus’ category list. The RJD leader will now be covered by Z security.

Besides this, the Centre also decided to withdraw the ‘Z plus’ security cover of Mahadalit leader and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi.