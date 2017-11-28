Jignesh Mevani to enter fray in Gujarat with Cong support

AAP backs leader, not to field candidate against him.

Ahmedabad: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday announced to contest the Guj-arat polls from the Vadagam (SC) seat in Banaskantha district as an Independent candidate with the indirect support of the Congress.

Mr Mevani, the face of last year’s dalit agitation in Gujarat, also received the backing of the AAP.

He declared his candidature as sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela said the state unit of the Congress had asked him not to enter the fray “as a part of an agreement” with the dalit activist.

Mr Vaghela said the Congress had given its indirect support to Mr Mevani for the Vadgam seat, reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates.

“The party has asked me not to contest from the Vadgam seat this time. Though Mevani will contest the poll as an Independent, he will have the Congress support. Thus, there won’t be any Congress candidate on this seat,” Mr Vaghela told PTI.

Mr Mevani has been a vehement critic of the ruling BJP in the state. He shot to fame when he led a massive protest against the Una dalit flogging incident last year.

Later in the day, the Aam Admi Party said it will not field any candidate against Mr Mevani.

“The AAP has decided not to field any candidate from Vadgam from where dalit protest leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as an Independent candidate.

“Looking at the appeal made by him, the party believes that the contest should be between the BJP and Jignesh Mevani,” the party said in a statement.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended best wishes to the 34-year-old Mevani through Twitter.

Mr Mevani also took to the micro-blogging site to announce his candidature.

He wrote, “Friends, I’m contesting from Vadgam-11 seat of Banaskantha district of Gujarat as an independent candidate. We shall fight, we shall win.”

“All political parties opposed to the BJP are saying that Jignesh Mevani is a symbol of struggle against the ruling BJP, and they believe the contest should be between these two people only.

“We have appealed to all political parties to support me,” Mr Mevani told reporters.

The AAP has announced candidates for over 30 seats in Gujarat so far. The Delhi-headquartered party has maintained its contest is with the ruling BJP.

In a message posted on social media, Mr Mevani claimed that he decided to jump into the poll fray after being “persuaded” by youths and numerous agitators.