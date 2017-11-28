The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Narayan Rane I would have won had I contested polls, expect BJP to make me minister: Rane
 
India, Politics

Jignesh Mevani to enter fray in Gujarat with Cong support

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 5:56 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 5:58 am IST

AAP backs leader, not to field candidate against him.

Jignesh Mevani
 Jignesh Mevani

Ahmedabad: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday announced to contest the Guj-arat polls from the Vadagam (SC) seat in Banaskantha district as an Independent candidate with the indirect support of the Congress.

Mr Mevani, the face of last year’s dalit agitation in Gujarat, also received the backing of the AAP.

He declared his candidature as sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela said the state unit of the Congress had asked him not to enter the fray “as a part of an agreement” with the dalit activist.

Mr Vaghela said the Congress had given its indirect support to Mr Mevani for the Vadgam seat, reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates.

“The party has asked me not to contest from the Vadgam seat this time. Though Mevani will contest the poll as an Independent, he will have the Congress support. Thus, there won’t be any Congress candidate on this seat,” Mr Vaghela told PTI.

Mr Mevani has been a vehement critic of the ruling BJP in the state. He shot to fame when he led a massive protest against the Una dalit flogging incident last year.

Later in the day, the Aam Admi Party said it will not field any candidate against Mr Mevani.

“The AAP has decided not to field any candidate from Vadgam from where dalit protest leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as an Independent candidate.

“Looking at the appeal made by him, the party believes that the contest should be between the BJP and Jignesh Mevani,” the party said in a statement.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended best wishes to the 34-year-old Mevani through Twitter.

Mr Mevani also took to the micro-blogging site to announce his candidature.

He wrote, “Friends, I’m contesting from Vadgam-11 seat of Banaskantha district of Gujarat as an independent candidate. We shall fight, we shall win.”

“All political parties opposed to the BJP are saying that Jignesh Mevani is a symbol of struggle against the ruling BJP, and they believe the contest should be between these two people only.

“We have appealed to all political parties to support me,” Mr Mevani told reporters.

The AAP has announced candidates for over 30 seats in Gujarat so far. The Delhi-headquartered party has maintained its contest is with the ruling BJP.

In a message posted on social media, Mr Mevani claimed that he decided to jump into the poll fray after being “persuaded” by youths and numerous agitators.

Tags: jignesh mevani, arvind kejriwal, gujarat polls
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Gionee overhauls lineup with 8 new models, all devices with 18:9 displays

2

Here's how the Clarence House Twitter handle left social media users confused

3

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

4

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

5

Egypt jails 14 soon after draft bill criminalizing homosexuality

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham