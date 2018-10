'Important for India that Modi ji becomes Prime Minister again': CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis while addressing the BJYM said that under PM Modi’s governance, India has come up as a major power on the international platform.

Underlining various decisions taken by NDA govt during its tenure, Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis said that it is essential for people of India that PM Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Underlining various decisions taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during its tenure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that it is essential for the people of India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and come to power again.

Fadnavis, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here on Saturday, said that under Prime Minister Modi’s governance, India has come up as a major power on the international platform.

“The way in which India has progressed in last four and a half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and earned a place before the world and the way with which India has come up as a power, I believe that it is not important for the BJP but for India that Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister again,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held next year.