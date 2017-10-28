BJP erupts over Shiv Sena’s praise for Rahul Gandhi

Fadnavis also told its ally that it cannot act as a ruling party as well as an opposition at the same time.

New Delhi: At a time when the entire saffron machinery has been unleashed to corner the Congress, the Shiv Sena’s move to hail Rahul Gandhi has upset the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

While Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis cautioned it’s oldest ally, Bharatiya Janata Party top leaders in Delhi have begun to look at options to “get out of Sena’s clutches.”

Mr Fadnavis also told its ally that it cannot act as a ruling party as well as an opposition at the same time. Speculation is rife in Maharashtra politics that the two allies could part ways before the next Lok Sabha polls.

However, at this juncture, the BJP cannot do without Sena as the party needed its support to stay in power.

Some party leaders in Delhi feel that “it’s time for look for other options” and are even looking at Sharad Pawar’s NCP as an option.

Amid growing friction between the two NDA allies, speculation has been rife in Maharashtra politics that the two could part ways ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. Senior Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had on Thursday claimed that Mr Gandhi is capable of leading the country and had stressed that Mr Modi’s wave has faded.

He even predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been ruling Gujarat for more than two decades, would face a major challenge in the poll-bound state due to Modi government’s decision to implement the GST.

Mr Raut objected to the name which is often used on the social media to mock Mr Gandhi, saying the citizens are now interested in what the Congress leader says. Sena had extended support to Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who had met Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray earlier this year at hsi residence in Mumbai.

Mr Patel and his organisation Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has been demanding a quota for the community and has been agitating against the BJP government in Gujarat.

The BJP cadre in Maharashtra is in favour of snapping ties with Sena and want that the BJP should contest the next Lok Sabha elections on all 48 parliamentary constituencies as they see Sena as a “liability.” BJP’s performance in local bodies elections in the state has also boosted the cadre morale.