Assembly polls: AAP in Gujarat may help BJP, hurt Congress

While the Opposition seemed to be pulling in different directions at this juncture, officially the BJP is in no mood to accept this as an advantage.

New Delhi: As the Congress moves rapidly to stitch up a mega front, AAP’s decision to go it alone and contest at least 11 seats in poll-bound Gujarat could become a major advnatage for the BJP. Congress leader Ajay Maken has already described AAP as “BJP’s B-Team in Gujarat” — a charge the party is vociferously denying.

While BJP seemed to be heaving a sigh of relief over another one of AAP’s “adventures” in the Gujarat elections, the crucial meeting between Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Patidar community leader Hardik Patel to firm up an alliance is expected to take place on November 1. Mr Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from November 1, where he’s expected hold road shows, meet traders and like-minded political party leaders.

Reports from Gujarat went on to claim that the 11 seats being contested by AAP would “dent” Congress votes and “benefit” the BJP. “We are not BJP’s B-team,” AAP Gujarat coordinator Harshil Nayak told this newspaper. “We are only contesting eleven seats. Had we contested all seats, it would have (only then) cut into the anti-BJP votes,” he added. The AAP coordinator justified the decision to go it alone by talking of the party’s aim to provide “clean politics” among other issues.

“Whether AAP contests or not, Gujarat and its people have made up their mind that they will vote for the BJP. AAP also wants to make some noise but it will be of no use,” senior BJP leader and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain said.

Reports from Gujarat indicated that the seats where the AAP is contesting were the ones where the Patel and OBC agitation has had the maximum impact. These include five Assembly seats of Bapunagar, Lathi, Chhota Udepur, Padra and Karjan, which the BJP won with a very low margin in the last election. The AAP’s foray into these areas could upset the Congress electoral arithmetic.

Yet to take charge as Congress president, this will be Mr Gandhi’s third visit to the state.

If Gujarat elections are a prestige fight for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are equally crucial for the Congress scion. A section in the party wants the elevation of Mr Gandhi to be held after the outcome of Gujarat polls. If routed, Mr Gandhi’s elevation at this juncture would become another point of ridicule and dissension in the party.

However, in his thrid visit, Mr Gandhi is also expected to visit the Dalit leaders including Jignesh Mevani. Though the Congress initially wanted both Mr Patel and Mr Mevani to join the party, it now seems that both the leaders will refrain from joining the outfit, but extend their support to the Congress candidates.