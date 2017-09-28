The Asian Age | News

Didn’t deserve humiliation, says axed Bihar Cong chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 6:59 am IST

The Congress removed Ashok Choudhary as Bihar PCC chief amid reports that the party high command was unhappy with him.

Ashok Choudhary
 Ashok Choudhary

Patna: The unceremonious ouster of Ashok Choudhary from the post of Bihar PCC chief is likely to create a sharp division within the state unit. Central leaders have been informed about Mr Choudhary’s reaction, said sources.

The party insiders also claimed that a section in the state unit is worried that several legislators may revolt against the high command’s decision to sack him from his post. “The time was not right for the party leaders to sack him. Ashok Choudhary’s reaction is an indication that something is brewing”, said a Congress leader. Mr Choudhary has blamed AICC general secretary C.P.Joshi for misleading high command about party’s affair in the state. He said that his “unceremonious ouster” also indicates party’s seriousness about Dalits. “Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi talks about Dalits but in Bihar, one of his Dalit party leaders was humiliated and insulted on the advice of few central leaders. I didn’t expect this kind of treatment from my own party leaders as I worked hard for my party in Bihar”, said Mr Choudhary on Wednesday. Mr Choudhary, however, thanked the AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi, for allowing him to work as state president for four and a half years.

Bihar

 “I welcome party’s decision. I was willing to offer my resignation earlier but I didn’t want to embarrass party high command. I am a true Congress worker and deserve better and honourable exit,” he said.

Mr Choudhury might take a final decision on leaving the party after meeting high command, added sources. He is considered close to chief minister Nitish Kumar and reports suggest he has enough support from other legislators to break the Congress party in Bihar.

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi was earlier informed that several legislators in the Bihar unit were not happy with the high command’s decision to continue the alliance with RJD in Bihar. Legislators had even urged Mr Gandhi to snap ties with RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

As many as 14 MLAs had decided to float a group in order to break the party and join Nitish Kumar’s JD (U). The Congress high command decided to initiate action against Mr Choudhary after JD (U) openly invited Congress legislators to join their party. Mr Choudhary was removed as the chief of the Bihar Congress on Tuesday by party president Sonia Gandhi. The party after announcing his removal appointed state vice president Kaukab Quadri as the working president of the state unit.

Tags: ashok choudhary, rahul gandhi, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

