The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:26 AM IST

India, Politics

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wins Assembly bypolls

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 6:31 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mr Sangma on his victory.

Conrad Sangma
 Conrad Sangma

Guwahati: Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Monday won the South Tura by-election by defeating his nearest Congress rival Charlotte W Momin by over 8,400 votes.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R.Kharkongor who announced the result said that the NPP president secured a total of 13,656 votes of the 22,200 plus total votes polled in South Tura. His closest rival of the Congress, Mr Momin, got 5,235 votes. The bye-election was significant as the NPP heads a six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in the state with the support of the BJP, NCP and regional parties like-United Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Front, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party and two Independents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mr Sangma on his victory.

Presently the Meghalaya Assembly comprises 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People’s Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement. With this victory, the NPP has levelled its tally with the opposition Congress at 20 in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Mr Sangma was required to find a berth in the state Assembly by September 16 next to continue as chief minister. Former MLA Agatha Sangma, sister of chief minister Conrad Sangma had vacated the South Tura assembly seat to facilitate her brother to contest and get elected to the state Assembly, necessitating the by-election.

Meanwhile, in the Ranikor Assembly seat, NPP candidate Martin M Danggo is trailing United Democratic Party candidate Pious Marwein by over 3,390 votes. The election in the seat was necessitated after Mr Danggo, with the Congress, resigned in June to join the NPP. 

Tags: national people’s party, conrad k sangma

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham