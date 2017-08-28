Sharad Yadav gets threatening letter ahead of Lalu rally

The letter said that Mr Yadav has made a big mistake by siding with “anti-national” forces.

New Delhi: Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has received a threat letter allegedly from a Right-wing group which has warned him against interfering in Bihar politics and supporting “anti-national” forces.

Mr Yadav’s office said they have informed the Union home ministry about the letter which was delivered at the Rajya Sabha member’s residence by post recently. The letter has warned him that he should not speak against the Bihar government and “Hindu interests” or he will have to suffer the consequences.

The letter said that Mr Yadav has made a big mistake by siding with “anti-national” forces. Defying party diktat, Mr Yadav not only attended the rally but also pledged to form another “Mahagathbandhan” at the national level to defeat and oust the BJP-led NDA in the next general election.