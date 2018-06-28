The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

India, Politics

RSS to Yogi Adityanath: Lead BJP charge in UP 2019

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 2:16 am IST

Some ministers may be dropped while others may lose important portfolios in the reshuffle next month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Setting to rest all speculation about a possible change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has entrusted the responsibility of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

After a series of meetings on Tuesday in Delhi and Lucknow, RSS conveyed its support for the chief minister by giving him a free hand in administration and sharing with him feedback about the dismal performance of certain ministers in his Cabinet. Some ministers may be dropped while others may lose important portfolios in the reshuffle next month.

Sangh leaders also asked him to use the Kumbh Mela in January 2019 to sharpen the party’s Hindutva agenda ahead of elections while impressing the world by taking its management and magnificence to another, higher level.

The RSS, keen for the BJP to project a more OBC and dalit-friendly image, also asked Mr Adityanath to create and implement policies and schemes that benefit these two caste groups whose support is crucial for a win in UP. The RSS’ backing has made Mr Adityanath emerge stronger in UP while deflating the intentions of his detractors.

On Tuesday, the chief minister first met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his deputy Bhaiyya Ji Joshi in Delhi, and then returned to Lucknow for another meeting in the evening with Dattatraya Hosbale, the RSS’ point person in BJP who is considered close to party chief Amit Shah. The BJP’s UP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and organisation secretary Sunil Bansal were also present at the Lucknow meeting.

In both the meetings, the chief minister is said to have presented his “report card” and listed the difficulties he has been facing in running the government due to “interference from certain quarters”.

After the meetings, the RSS leaders reportedly conveyed to Mr Adityanath that he would be given a free hand in administration and that he would lead the BJP in UP in the general elections.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies and in the 2014 elections the BJP had won 71 seats. But in March this year, the BJP lost bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats — Phulpur and its bastion and the chief minister’s earlier constituency, Gorakhpur.

Mr Adityanath had attributed the shocking loss to “overconfidence” of the party and its failure to fully understand the implications of the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The RSS leaders also informed the chief minister and party leaders about the feedback they have been receiving about the performance — rather, lack of it — of certain ministers.

It is now believed that some ministers may be dropped and others may lose important portfolios when the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle takes place next month.

In another significant move, the Sangh asked Mr Adityanath to use the Kumbh Mela in January next year to prepare political ground before the polls.

The RSS feels that the Kumbh Mela, likely to attract over 12 crore pilgrims, will provide the perfect amalgam of politics and religion since political activities for Lok Sabha elections will be at their peak then. They have said that it should be used to sharpen the party’s Hindutva agenda without making it obvious as the event is watched worldwide.

The Sangh leaders, sources said, also asked the chief minister and party leaders to caution party men against making irresponsible statements that dent the image of the government and the party.

A number of BJP legislators and ministers have, in the recent part, made controversial statements with the intention of stirring the communal pot.

The RSS also underlined the need for better coordination between the party and the government and asked the chief minister and state BJP president to increase their interaction so that rumours of differences between the two die down on their own.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rashtriya swayamsewak sangh, yogi adityanath

MOST POPULAR

1

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

2

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

3

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

4

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

5

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham