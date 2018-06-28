The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress decides to back TMC man for RS deputy chairperson

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 2:09 am IST

The Trinamul Congress has, however, officially denied that Mr Roy’s name had been finalised.

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy
 Sukhendu Shekhar Roy

New Delhi: The election for Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson promises to be a thriller, with the Congress deciding in principle to back a candidate from any other Opposition party to keep the BJP out, unlike during the presidential election last year when it had insisted on having its own candidate Meira Kumar to represent the Opposition.

Sources said Trinamul Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy had emerged as the frontrunner with his party chief Mamata Banerjee pushing strongly for him. Ms Banerjee has been lobbying for her candidate with all Opposition parties, including even fence-sitters like the Biju Janata Dal, that has the crucial numbers to tilt the polls. Sources told this newspaper that a senior TMC leader had been in touch with a bureaucrat known to be very close to Odisha CM and BJD chief Navin Patnaik to seek his support.

The BJD, which has nine MPs, might decide to remain equidistant from both the BJP and Congress and abstain, bringing down the winning mark in the election.

The TMC chief has also sought support for her candidate from four Opposition chief ministers — AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M)’s Pinarayi Vijayan, TDP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD-S’ H.D. Kumarawamy — when they met at the Niti Aayog governing council meeting. She has also been in touch with TRS leader K. Chandrasekar Rao.

Shortly after meeting the CMs on June 16 this month, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel called on Ms Banerjee and both leaders are learnt to have discussed the issue.

Sources in the Congress said that since then the party leadership, including its president, had discussed the matter and decided to go along with any non-Congress candidate to keep the BJP at bay.

The Trinamul Congress has, however, officially denied that Mr Roy’s name had been finalised. The Opposition parties are likely to meet in the first week of July after the incumbent, P.J. Kurien, retires on July 2.

A senior Opposition leader said the high tea hosted by vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on July 1 for Mr Kurien would be the first informal meeting point for the Opposition leaders. As on July 1, the Congress will have 50 seats and the BJP 69. The NDA bloc will have 104 seats in total, while the Opposition will have 117. This is excluding the TRS, BJD, PDP and YSR Congress.

The last time that an election was held for Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson was in 1992.

Tags: rajya sabha, meira kumar, sukhendu shekhar roy

MOST POPULAR

1

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

2

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

3

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

4

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

5

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham