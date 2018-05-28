The Asian Age | News

Jay Panda quits BJD amid rift with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

In a letter to BJD president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Panda said, 'He is deeply anguised'.

Jay Panda Panda, a Member of Parliament from Kendrapara, was on January 24 suspended by BJD president and Odisha CM Patnaik for indulging in 'anti-party activities'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Jay Panda Panda, a Member of Parliament from Kendrapara, was on January 24 suspended by BJD president and Odisha CM Patnaik for indulging in 'anti-party activities'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Baijayant Jay Panda, who was suspended from primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in January, on Monday quit the party, news agency ANI reported.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda said, "It's with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the politics into which our BJD has descended."

He also wrote that he will formally convey his decision to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Panda, a Member of Parliament from Kendrapara, was on January 24 suspended by BJD president and Odisha CM Patnaik for indulging in "anti-party activities".

