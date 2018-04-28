The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, Politics

Days after setback, Congress regains in Sonia’s bastion

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 6:26 am IST

Akhilesh Singh’s popularity reflected in his vote share.

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Rae Bareli, the constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is witnessing a strange case of exit and entry. Days after Congress MLC Dinesh Singh walked out of the Congress and joined BJP, former MLA and his bête noire Akhilesh Singh has announced that he is ready to return to the Congress.

The five-term former legislator told reporters, “If  Mrs Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi ask for my help, I am ready to campaign for the party in Amethi and Rae Bareli in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”. Mr Akhilesh Singh was MLA from 1993 to 2012. He left the Congress in 2003 after he was arrested on murder charges. A mafia don with a Robinhood image, Akhilesh Singh has remained invincible in his Sadar constituency. Owing to failing health, he did not contest the 2017 Assembly elections but his daughter Aditi Singh won her father’s seat on a Congress ticket.

Talking about Dinesh Singh quitting the Congress, Mr Akhilesh Singh said, “He is a known turncoat. He betrayed Mulayam Singh and joined Bahujan Samaj Party but ditched Mayawati too. Thereafter, he joined Congress but could not remain loyal to the party and has now joined BJP. The people of Raebareli will never forgive this betrayal”. Despite his not being an MLA, Akhilesh Singh remains the most popular leader in the constituency and his coming closer to the Congress is bound to strengthen the party in its own bastion.

Mr Akhilesh Singh’s popularity reflected in his vote share. In 1993, when he contested the election for the first time, he secured 50 per cent of the total votes polled.

In 2002, his vote share swelled to 74 per cent. His vote share slipped to 50 per cent in 2007. The decline was attributed to departure of Congress voters.

Tags: sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham