UP police gets ‘SP treatment’ from BJP too

Priyanka Rawat had made news immediately after her election in 2014 when she appointed her father her representative in her constituency.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is unwittingly carrying forward the legacy of the Akhilesh Yadav government when it comes to ruling party leaders misbehaving with police personnel. The latest case is that of Priyanka Rawat, BJP MP from Barabanki, who told ASP Gyananjay Singh, “Bahut malai khai hai, khaal khichwa longi (you have fattened up, I will get your skin pulled out)”.

The BJP MP was talking to reporters on Wednesday when she made this statement and accused the police official of conniving with a murder accused. The ASP has proceeded on leave.

In another instance on Wednesday, BJP MLA Kesar Singh barged into Dalelnagar Gramin Bank’s Bareilly district branch and assaulted the bank manager for allegedly delaying payment to a farmer.

The bank official submitted a written complaint to police but no action has been taken.

Earlier this month, a video clip of UP minister Brajesh Pathak’s brother threatening a district official went viral on social media but no action was taken then too.

In Meerut, BJP leader Sanjay Tyagi’s son assaulted cops when they stopped his car that had dark film in the windows and a hooter.

Last month, the nephew of Chetram, BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur, assaulted a woman sub-inspector. Last week, BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and others vandalised the house of an SSP.