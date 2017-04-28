The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:32 AM IST

India, Politics

UP police gets ‘SP treatment’ from BJP too

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 1:25 am IST

Priyanka Rawat had made news immediately after her election in 2014 when she appointed her father her representative in her constituency.

Priyanka Rawat, BJP MP from Barabanki
 Priyanka Rawat, BJP MP from Barabanki

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is unwittingly carrying forward the legacy of the Akhilesh Yadav government when it comes to ruling party leaders misbehaving with police personnel. The latest case is that of Priyanka Rawat, BJP MP from Barabanki, who told ASP Gyananjay Singh, “Bahut malai khai hai, khaal khichwa longi (you have fattened up, I will get your skin pulled out)”.

The BJP MP was talking to reporters on Wednesday when she made this statement and accused the police official of conniving with a murder accused. The ASP has proceeded on leave.

Priyanka Rawat had made news immediately after her election in 2014 when she appointed her father her representative in her constituency.

In another instance on Wednesday, BJP MLA Kesar Singh barged into Dalelnagar Gramin Bank’s Bareilly district branch and assaulted the bank manager for allegedly delaying payment to a farmer.

The bank official submitted a written complaint to police but no action has been taken.

Earlier this month, a video clip of UP minister Brajesh Pathak’s brother threatening a district official went viral on social media but no action was taken then too.

In Meerut, BJP leader Sanjay Tyagi’s son assaulted cops when they stopped his car that had dark film in the windows and a hooter.

Last month, the nephew of Chetram, BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur, assaulted a woman sub-inspector. Last week, BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and others vandalised the house of an SSP.

Tags: yogi adityanath, priyanka rawat, brajesh pathak
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

UP: Groom's family calls off wedding as meat was not served

2

Delhi: Suspected burglar dies despite cops donating blood to save life

3

Humans reached America 115,000 years earlier than believed

4

United Airlines to offer passengers USD 10,000 to surrender seats

5

Not headphones, your apps could be spying on you!

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham