The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:27 AM IST

India, Politics

Lok Sabha fails to address no-trust notices

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 6:36 am IST

Despite the House being adjourned, the Opposition parties remained put and were seen discussing on further strategy.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
 Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed unprecedented scenes when members of eight parties, who had moved no-confidence motions against the government, stood up with placards with numbers written on them so that Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could count that the mandatory 50 MPs were present in order to take the motion into consideration.

The eight parties, including TDP, YSR Congress, Congress, CPIM) and the CPI, decided in the morning not to go into the Well of the House but remain seated so that the Speaker who had been saying that she was unable to take up the no-confidence motion due to pandemonium can give the go-ahead for a discussion.

However, AIADMK which has 37 MPs in the Lower House played spoil sport by protesting in the Well and the Speaker adjourned the House first till 12 noon on this.

Despite the House being adjourned, the Opposition parties remained put and were seen discussing on further strategy.

When the House reassembled, all the MPs whose parties had moved no-confidence motions were seen carrying placards saying “For no-confidence” with numbers written on them.

The AIADMK members but trooped into the well again started sloganeering. Following this the Speaker Ms Mahajan said that though she was duty bound to admit the motion, she could not take it up as there was no order in the house.

A slanging match between Opposition and treasury benches ensued with both Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar and Leader of the House of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge saying that they were ready for a discussion.

Soon the Speaker adjourned the house for the day.

However, all was not over as an almost fist fight broke out between Congress MP and the AIADMK ones after adjournment and timely intervention by some others saved the day.

Tags: lok sabha, sumitra mahajan, no-confidence motion

MOST POPULAR

1

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

2

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

3

Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut film to release in May

4

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

5

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham