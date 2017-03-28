The Asian Age | News

Swamy writes to PM seeking Chidambaram's prosecution under new Black Money Act

Published : Mar 28, 2017, 7:56 am IST
He asked the PM to direct Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia in this regard and initiate prosecution under the new Black Money Act.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prosecute former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his family members under the new Black money Act and Benami Act.

In his complaint, Swamy while citing the findings of the Income Tax's Chennai investigation team said that it was necessary to persecute them under the new law apart from charging them under Prevention of Corruption Act, Disproportionate Asset (DA) case and Money Laundering Act.

"Report also shows the illegal assets and properties of P Chidambaram and his family across the globe. The IT report finds that these huge assets were acquired by corruption and bribes taken when Chidambaram was the finance and home ministers during 2004 to 2014," the complaint read.

"The huge properties, vine yards, hotels, farm houses were bought in London, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Spain, France and Greece like 14 countries, all acquired by black money by abuse of power," it added.

He asked Prime Minister Modi to direct Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia in this regard and initiate prosecution under the new Black Money Act.

In response, Prime Minister acknowledged the March 20 complaint.

