India, Politics

Noida: Locals beat up Nigerian students, Swaraj seeks report; 5 held

ANI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 10:28 am IST

As many as five persons were arrested in connection to the assault on four Nigerian nationals in Greater Noida.

Greater Noida: Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that she has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the attack on four Nigerian students in Greater Noida and he has assured fair and impartial probe into the matter.

"I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj on Monday sought report from the Uttar Pradesh Government over the attack on four Nigerian students, who sustained severe injuries after being assaulted by a group of local residents in Greater Noida's Pari Chowk area.

"I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida," tweeted Swaraj.

The incident comes as locals protested following the death of a Class 12 student in Greater Noida's NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose and five Nigerian students living in the neighbourhood were booked - and later detained - in connection with the case.

The students were later released for lack of evidence.

Over 100 locals held a protest at the busy junction demanding that all Africans living in residential colonies in Greater Noida be asked to vacate their rented houses immediately.

As many as five persons were on Tuesday arrested in connection to the assault on four Nigerian nationals in Greater Noida.

Tags: sushma swaraj, yogi adityanath, aditya nath yogi, racism
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

