Modi to join devotees in observing nine-day fast for Navratri

New Delhi: During the auspicious occasion of Navratri which begins on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe his nine-day fast, a practice that he has been following for more than four decades.

The Prime Minister will strictly maintain a diet consisting only of warm water for nine long days, joining millions of other devotees who will be observing fast on the pious occasion.

In 2012, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned in a blog that he has been fasting during Navratri for 35 years.

During his US visit in 2014, he did not break his tradition and strictly consumed only lemon water.