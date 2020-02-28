Friday, Feb 28, 2020 | Last Update : 04:04 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress leaders meet President, demand Shah’s resignation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2020, 2:21 am IST

Centre, Delhi govt remained mute spectators, says Sonia Gandhi.

Congress delegation led by party president Sonia Gandhi is seen after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation also included former PM Manmohan Singh, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala. (Photo: Pritam Badyopadhyay)
 Congress delegation led by party president Sonia Gandhi is seen after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation also included former PM Manmohan Singh, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala. (Photo: Pritam Badyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday marched to the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with other senior leaders of the party, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and asked President Ramnath Kovind to remove home minister Amit Shah for “gross ineptitude, abdication of duty and his inability to contain the situation” in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Accusing the Central government of not taking any active steps to remove, remedy or diffuse the situation, Mrs Gandhi said, “The Central government as also the newly-elected Delhi government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property has continued unabated”.

“Due to the complete inaction on the part of the home minister and the Central government, the violence has claimed the lives of at least 34 people and over 200 have been injured at last count. Several crores worth of properties and business have fallen prey to unchecked arson and looting,” she told the media after meeting the President. She said that the Congress delegation asked Mr Kovind to remind the government of its Constitutional duty and the pillars of “Raj Dharma”, by which any just government must abide.

“We call upon you and the Constitutional Office you hold, that the life, liberty and property of the citizens is preserved, secured and protected. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the home minister given the gross ineptitude, abdication of duty and his inability to contain the situation. We owe this to the citizens who have lost their loved ones, their homes, their livelihood and most of all their long-cherished amity and brotherhood. We hope you will take decisive action in the matter,” she said.

Dr Singh said the Congress leaders requested the President to use his power to call upon the Central Government to protect and preserve its “Raj Dharma” so that the citizens of this country and this national capital are assured of peace tranquillity and justice.

Apart from Mrs Gandhi and Dr Singh, the delegation included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel, former finance minister P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Tags: sonia gandhi, amit shah

Latest From India

India had signed the $2.4 billion deal to buy these 24 helicopters during the visit of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (Photo: lockheedmartin.com)

MH-60 helicopters to arrive in 2021

Security sources said that Ulfa-I was also trying to recruit new cadres. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Army, cops want AFSPA to stay in Assam

According to the volunteers, the protest titled, ‘Bengaluru Stands with Delhi’ was turned down citing security concerns.

Candlelight vigil against Delhi violence

The 119 Indian nationals evacuated from Tokyo comprised 113 crew members and six passengers.

India evacuates 195 citizens from Wuhan & Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham