India, Politics

Ramjas row: Security tightened outside Delhi University ahead of protest march

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 11:18 am IST

Students and teachers from the DU and JNU will be holding a march from the Khalsa College to the Arts Faculty on Wednesday.

Security tightened outside DU's Arts Faculty ahead of scheduled protest march by students and teachers of DU and JNU. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Security has been beefed up on Tuesday outside Delhi University's Arts Faculty in a wake of protest march to be hold by students over the Ramjas college incident.

Students and teachers from the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University will be holding a march from the Khalsa College to the Arts Faculty on Wednesday.

Last week, Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed with each other causing injuries to many.

The reason of the clash was an invite to JNU students, Umar Khalid, who is facing sedition charge, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar.

The seminar was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

A few policemen and journalists were also roughed up during the violence.

A Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur has also invited a stir by posting a message against the ABVP on social media.

Kaur is the daughter of an Indian Army captain who died in the Kargil war.

On her part, she visited the Delhi Commission for Women to complain against abusive 'rape' threats on social media from online trolls.

