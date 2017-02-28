The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to counter PM Modi in Imphal today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 6:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 7:26 am IST

The PM, in his rally, implied that to get any work done in Manipur, people pay 10 per cent commission.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in poll-bound Manipur, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in the north eastern state on Tuesday.

Manipur is one of the last northeastern bastions of the Congress after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were whisked away from it. Chief minister Ibobi Singh has been in power since 2002 and is expecting a fourth consecutive term in the 60-member strong Assembly.

The Congress is not taking any chances having roped in Central leaders who are campaigning under general secretary incharge C.P. Joshi’s guidance. In the previous two Assembly elections, the grand old party faced regional parties but finds the BJP as its main challenger this time around.

The BJP is upbeat as it is relying on the anti-incumbency. It is also buoyed by the fact that it managed to open its account in Manipur during the bypolls held in two Assembly seats in 2015.

The BJP has targeted the Congress government over irregular salaries, land-grabbing, drinking water problem and law and order issues besides other corruption charges.

The PM, in his rally, implied that to get any work done in Manipur, people pay 10 per cent commission. “Manipur needs a zero per cent chief minister,” he had said.

The nearly four-month long economic blockade by the United Naga Council has also brewed resentment among people against the Congress as it has resulted in unprecedented rise in prices of essential commodities.

The Congress is also facing stiff challenge from activist-turned-politician Irom Sharmila, who  launched her own party, People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance, in August last year, and is contesting from two constituencies,  one of them the CM’s. The state goes to polls in two phases on March 4-8.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, irom sharmila
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

2

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

3

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

4

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

5

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham