Madras HC directs TN CM to submit Assembly trust vote video

Chennai: The Madras high court has directed chief minister Edappadi K. Palanisami to submit complete video recordings of Assembly proceedings when he moved the confidence vote in the House on February 18.

The CM secured trust vote in the Assembly nine days ago, following a mayhem that lasted several hours. The first bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh and Justice R. Mahadevan, also issued a notice to P. Dhanapal, Speaker and directed the Assembly secretary to produce the video recorded in the House.