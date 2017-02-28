Left attacked us, women were molested during Ramjas violence, claims ABVP

The RSS student's wing also questioned the Vice chancellor's silence over the issue.

New Delhi: Questioning the Delhi University Vice Chancellor's silence over the violence that has permeated the campus since last week, the ABVP, on Tuesday, claimed that girls were molested by 'leftists' during the Ramjas College violence.

Speaking to the media in a hurriedly convened press conference, ABVP Delhi state secretary Saket Bahuguna said, “ABVP tried to calm down the situation. This is their strategy. They want to do one anti-national event in a year. Now they want to spoil the environment of Delhi University. Common students are wondering why there is so much police in the campus. Those who protest against police in JNU campus are enforcing police in DU."

"All ABVP members maintain that they are blameless and it was the left that incited the violence. JNU, Jamia suppress the voice of ABVP in their campus. There has always been peace in DU because of ABVP. It was because of aggressors from outside that the violence happened,” the ABVP said.

We will not allow freedom of speech to disintegrate our nation, members of the party added, saying "We also had the Tiranga march yesterday, we wanted ‘tirangakaran’ of the campus."