The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

India, Politics

Left attacked us, women were molested during Ramjas violence, claims ABVP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 4:21 pm IST

The RSS student's wing also questioned the Vice chancellor's silence over the issue.

Students protesting against ABVP in Delhi (Photo: Twitter)
 Students protesting against ABVP in Delhi (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Questioning the Delhi University Vice Chancellor's silence over the violence that has permeated the campus since last week, the ABVP, on Tuesday, claimed that girls were molested by 'leftists' during the Ramjas College violence.

Speaking to the media in a hurriedly convened press conference, ABVP Delhi state secretary Saket Bahuguna said, “ABVP tried to calm down the situation. This is their strategy. They want to do one anti-national event in a year. Now they want to spoil the environment of Delhi University. Common students are wondering why there is so much police in the campus. Those who protest against police in JNU campus are enforcing police in DU."

"All ABVP members maintain that they are blameless and it was the left that incited the violence. JNU, Jamia suppress the voice of ABVP in their campus. There has always been peace in DU because of ABVP. It was because of aggressors from outside that the violence happened,” the ABVP said.

We will not allow freedom of speech to disintegrate our nation, members of the party added, saying "We also had the Tiranga march yesterday, we wanted ‘tirangakaran’ of the campus."

Tags: abvp, ramjas violence, tiranga march, anti-abvp protests

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

2

Helicopter pilot lands on the highway to ask directions

3

Oscars 2017: Tweeting accountant in spotlight over best picture blunder

4

Here are things to do for making women orgasm more

5

Kerala priest calls for women in jeans to be drowned

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham