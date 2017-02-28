The Asian Age | News

Bomb recovered ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Imphal

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
The bomb was recovered about 6 km from the venue where the Congress Vice President is scheduled to address a rally.

Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Imphal: A bomb was recovered here on Tuesday ahead of the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for campaigning for the Manipur Assembly elections.

Police said the bomb was found near the gate of a residential building around 6 am in Khongman Bashikhong Turel Mapal area in Imphal East district. The bomb was later defused.

The bomb was recovered about 6 km from the venue where the Congress Vice President is scheduled to address a rally. Rahul Gandhi will campaign for Congress candidates at Hapta Kangjeibung ground.

Elections in the state are slated for March 4 and 8.

