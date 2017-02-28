The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:20 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Better’ if Muslims got tickets, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 12:54 am IST

Naqvi, however, was quick to add that the “concerns of Muslims will be addressed when the BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh”.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi/Lucknow: With the BJP not giving a ticket to any Muslim candidate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi felt it might have been “better” if  the lotus brigade had taken the minorities along. When reminded that top ministers Rajnath Singh and Uma Bharti had raised the issue of the BJP not giving tickets to Muslims, Mr Naqvi toed their line and said the “BJP should also have given tickets to Muslims. It would have been a good signal”. Taking the opposite viewpoint, Hindutva hawk Vinay Katiyar justified the party’s move to not give tickets to Muslims, saying: “When Muslims don’t vote us, why should we give tickets to them?”

Mr Naqvi, however, was quick to add that the “concerns of Muslims will be addressed when the BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh”. Earlier, Ms Bharti, who was in favour of giving tickets to Muslims, had said she would raise the issue with BJP president Amit Shah. Union home minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh had told a TV channel on Thursday that the BJP should have given tickets to Muslims in UP.

Talking about “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, Mr Naqvi said the BJP believed in “taking all sections of society” along with it. Sources said the BJP had “consciously” decided not to field any Muslim candidates as the party was “not expecting any votes from this community”, a senior party leader said. For the BJP, “giving a ticket to a Muslim candidate would be a complete waste”. A senior leader explained: “It’s not that if we field a Muslim candidate, they will vote for us. Instead, not only will no Muslim vote for us, but by fielding a Muslim candidate we could also lose the support of the our core votebank, which is the Hindu vote.”

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly polls, mukhtar abbas naqvi, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

2

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

3

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

4

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

5

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham