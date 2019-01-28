Monday, Jan 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

India, Politics

‘We are the big brother’: Shiv Sena after meeting with BJP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 28, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2019, 5:53 pm IST

But relations between the two parties have come under stress in the wake of Shiv Sena’s unrelenting and unsparing criticism of the BJP.

Wanting to keep Shiv Sena on their side, BJP has ignored its repeated criticism of the PM Modi and governments at the centre and the state time and again. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 Wanting to keep Shiv Sena on their side, BJP has ignored its repeated criticism of the PM Modi and governments at the centre and the state time and again. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: BJP’s tetchy ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena met on Monday to decide their strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother,” was first thing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had to say to reporters after the meeting was over.

This goes in stark contradiction to the fact that back in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 48 seats from the state of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had won 41 seats, 23 of which were won by BJP and the remaining 18 by Shiv Sena.

And when it comes to the state legislative assembly, the BJP is ahead with 121 members in the 289-member legislative assembly against the Shiv Sena’s 63.

But relations between the two parties have come under stress in the wake of Shiv Sena’s unrelenting and unsparing criticism of the BJP over a range of issues.

Nevertheless, wanting to keep the Shiv Sena on their side, the BJP has ignored its repeated criticism of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governments at the centre and the state time and again.

“We discussed Rafale, issue of drought in Maharashtra. Udhav Thackrey Ji said on the 10% EWS quota to General Category that people with annual income of 8 lakh must be exempted from paying Income Tax. Since you have labelled them poor, they must be exempted,” Sanjay Raut said to reporters of ANI.

 

With agency inputs.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, 2019 general elections, sanjay raut
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Congress had released which they claimed to have conversation between CM Parrikar and Health Minister Rane, stating that Parrikar had ‘all files related to the deal in his bedroom.’ (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rafale deal: Rahul demands action against Goa CM Parrikar

‘Such incidents will create confusion in the coalition,’ said senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI | File)

Not advisable to speak against wishes of party high command: Kharge on Kumaraswamy

‘If the Congress vows to fight against the BJP, which is an expert is spreading lies, it should support our (SP-BSP) alliance. We have already spared two seats Raebareli and Amethi for them,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said. (Photo: PTI)

Congress should support SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

‘BJP which is in power at the centre has not been able to find a solution to Ram temple issue in the past five years...what will the chief minister do in 24 hours,’ SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said. (Photo: ANI | File)

‘Adityanath misleading country of Ram temple issue’: SBSP chief Rajbhar

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham