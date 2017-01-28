The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, Politics

PM’s talk all lies, is backing corrupt Badals: Rahul Gandhi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 3:18 am IST

Gandhi began his three-day election tour to the poll-bound state by addressing his first public meeting.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi with Congress in-charge of Punjab Asha Kumar during an election rally in Raman Mandi, Bathinda. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi with Congress in-charge of Punjab Asha Kumar during an election rally in Raman Mandi, Bathinda. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh/Majitha: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi announced on Friday that Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh would be the party’s CM choice in the Assembly polls, and launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the “corrupt” Shiromani Akali Dal, “also responsible” for the state’s drug menace.

“PM Modi claims that he is fighting corruption. How can he then support Akali Dal? Guru Nanak said everything is yours, (but) Akali Dal says everything is mine,” Mr Gandhi said.

Taking the Congress’ battle against the Akali leadership into its bastion of Majitha, he promised a farm loan waiver and a tough anti-drug law. He said that the Badals had pushed the state into total destruction and devastation, and it could not be restored to its old glory in a couple of days.

“With the blood and sweat of Captain Amarinder and the people of Punjab, backed by the rest of the party leadership it can be done,” he said.

The ruling SAD and the AAP have been mocking the Congress, asking why the party was not declaring Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial candidate for the February 4 Assembly polls.

Mr Gandhi began his three-day election tour to the poll-bound state by addressing his first public meeting.

“Punjab will be run by its people. I want to tell you that Punjab’s chief minister will be from Punjab and Punjab’s chief minister is sitting here. Amarinder Singh is the chief ministerial candidate and he will be Punjab’s chief minister,” he said, prompting leaders to congratulate Amarinder Singh on the dais.

The Nehru-Gandhi scion said Punjab will not be run by a “remote control” as it does not need one, taking a veiled dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, and accusing him of wanting to become Delhi and Punjab chief minister at the same time.

He made a scathing attack on the ruling Badals, accusing them of ruining Punjab and PM Modi of siding with them while talking of eradicating graft.

In an apparent reference to growing incidents of sacrilege in Punjab, Mr Gandhi claimed that on the one hand, PM Modi was proclaiming himself to be against communalism of any kind and on the other, he is backing a party that is creating “communal polarisation in Punjab”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, amarinder singh, narendra modi
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Six best action cameras for your adventures

2

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil gets leaked online, Rakesh Roshan fumes

3

Couple get married in undersea wedding near Kerala

4

From capsicum to balloons, party symbols for UP polls resemble a grocery list

5

Duck teasing Tiger in Sydney Zoo is going viral

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham