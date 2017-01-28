BJP chief to unveil UP manifesto today

Development and improving law and order in the state would be the major themes of the BJP manifesto.

New Delhi: Development and improving law and order in the state would be the major themes of the BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, which would be released by party president Amit Shah in Lucknow on Saturday.

Issues of good and corruption-free governance, better education, health and providing jobs could be the other highlights of the manifesto. The BJP is also expected to announce some employment generation programmes. Though the party is fighting this election on the development plank, it is pinning hopes non-Yadav other backward classes and non-Jatav scheduled castes voters.

The manifesto is also likely to include some specific schemes for the people from these two sections. Mr Shah will be accompanied by BJP’s senior leaders in Lucknow during the release of the manifesto. The party has so far announced 371 candidates, out of which 80 are dalits and some 130 are from various backward castes. Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

BJP, which won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, is in a three-way fight with the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP for capturing power. The ruling Samajwadi Party has already announced its manifesto and has promised special ghee for malnourished children and creation of a women education fund, among other schemes. Uttar Pradesh will go to seven-phase polls beginning February 11 and ending on March 8. Results will be out on March 11.