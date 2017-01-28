The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, Politics

Behan Ji Ko Aane Do: BSP's launches slogan ahead of UP polls

ANI
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 3:29 pm IST

The party chief is called 'Behan Ji' (elder sister) by fellow party followers and supporters as a sign of respect.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of elections, posters and slogans become integral campaigning weapon for the political parties to convey their message to woo voters and attack rivals and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has come out with a powerful slogan with the spotlight on party supremo Mayawati.

The BSP has released a series of posters centring on Mayawati, catering to a plethora of social issues with the slogan- "Behan Ji Ko Aane Do'.

The party chief is called 'Behan Ji' (elder sister) by fellow party followers and supporters as a sign of respect.

"To make daughters smile, let Behanji (Mayawati) come," the poster further reads.

One of the posters also carries a tagline, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the demonetisation drive while another hit out at Uttar Pradesh government over increasing cases of crimes in the state.

"Mayawati government will stop corruption, riot, abduction, hooliganism after coming in power in UP," another poster reads.

Mayawati, who is contesting the UP assembly polls has earlier urged the Muslim voters to cast their votes in favour of her, and not in support of the ruling Samajwadi Party, in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking a potshot at the BJP, Mayawati had said even the workers of the saffron party know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not fulfilled even the one-fourth of promises he made during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

Tags: up polls, bsp, mayawati, bsp slogan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

2

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

3

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

4

On camera, candidate from Agra admits entering politics ‘only for money’

5

Girls believe boys are more brilliant

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham