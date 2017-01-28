UP polls: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto, pledges to transform state

UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and five-time BJP MP Yogi Adityanath also present at the function.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday released party’s manifesto named 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare) for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in Lucknow.

UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and five-time BJP MP Yogi Adityanath were also present at the function where Shah released the manifesto.

“Centre sanctioned Rs 1 lakh crore to UP but no development is seen on ground; law and order is at its nadir. UP has been plundered by SP and BSP for 15 years. We have come with a pledge to transform the state,” Shah said.

Akhilesh Yadav will have to answer for problems faced by state where ruling party goondas have grabbed land; merely entering into alliance will not hoodwink people,” he added.

The BJP poll manifesto aims to counter the ruling Samajwadi Party's free smart phone, pressure cooker, e-rickshaws and bicycle to girls.

The BJP had, on January 22, promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs. five lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

Union Finanace Minister Arun Jaitley, while releasing the document in Jalandhar, said the BJP's manifesto is particularly aimed at improving the social infrastructure in Punjab, even as he slammed the Congress for its policies which he alleged paved way for militancy in Punjab in 1980s and termed its 2002-2007 tenure in power as "most dishonest and corrupt."

Noting that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab is already running 'atta-dal' scheme, the BJP manifesto has promised providing two kg ghee for Rs. 25 per kilo and five kg sugar at Rs. 10 a kilo to the blue card holders in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.