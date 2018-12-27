The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

Cong MP moves adjournment motion on miners trapped in 'Mizoram' instead of Meghalaya

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

Around 15 miners have been trapped in an illegal coal mine at Kasan village of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for past 2 weeks.

Congress MP from Shillong Vincent H Pala moved the adjournment motion stating that there is need to rescue miners trapped in East Jaintia Hills of Mizoram where incident has happened in Meghalaya. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A Congress MP in a major embarrassment on Thursday goofed up between Meghalaya and Mizoram while moving an adjournment motion in Parliament over miners trapped in a north-eastern state.

Congress MP from Shillong Vincent H Pala moved the adjournment motion stating that there is a need to rescue miners trapped in East Jaintia Hills of Mizoram whereas the incident has happened in Meghalaya.

Around 15 miners have been trapped in an illegal coal mine at Kasan village of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for the past two weeks.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe earlier at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to rescue the miners and tweeted, "15 miners have been struggling for air in a flooded coal mine for two weeks. Meanwhile, PM struts about on Bogibeel Bridge posing for cameras. His government refuses to organise high pressure pumps for the rescue. PM please save the miners."

Gandhi also pointed out that the Modi government has failed to provide sufficient equipment, including high-pressure pumps for the rescue mission of miners.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma earlier said that rescue teams have been facing challenges to evacuate the trapped miners stating that the high water level is making the operation difficult.

Tags: meghalaya, east jaintia hills, illegal mining, vincent h pala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

