The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP's Rath Yatras aimed at stirring up communal passion in West Bengal: TMC

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 6:04 pm IST

The three-phased Rath yatra, was scheduled to be held in December and cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said his party believes in constructive politics unlike the BJP which 'only believes in destruction and dividing people.' (Photo: PTI)
 TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said his party believes in constructive politics unlike the BJP which 'only believes in destruction and dividing people.' (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The TMC on Thursday charged that BJP's proposed Rath Yatras in West Bengal were aimed at inciting communal passion in the state and accused the party of trying to divide the people along religious lines ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said his party believes in constructive politics unlike the BJP which "only believes in destruction and dividing people."

He also referred to TMC's fight to oust the 34-year-old Left regime in the state. "The kind of statements BJP leaders are making everyday reflects how the BJP is trying to instigate violence in the state. In the name of law violation programme what the BJP and its cadres are doing is just hooliganism," he told newsmen.

His comments come against the backdrop of BJP's "law violation" programme in various parts of the state against the state government's decision to deny it permission to hold the Rath Yatra programmes in the state.

"The sole aim of BJP's Rath Yatras was to incite communal passion in the state," he said.

Several BJP workers and police personnel were injured after a "law violation" programme of the saffron party turned violent in Basirhat town in North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

At least 54 people have been arrested or detained in this connection, police said.

The Supreme Court had on Monday declined urgent hearing on a BJP plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order disallowing its Rath Yatras in the state.

The three-phased Rath yatra, also being called the 'Save Democracy Rally', was scheduled to be held this month and cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. The rallies were to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah.

Tags: bjp rath yatra, west bengal, bjp, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

2

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

3

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

4

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

5

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham