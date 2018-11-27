The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Won’t let anyone destroy our Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 2:55 am IST

In April this year the Congress had launched a nationwide campaign to safeguard the Constitution.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot at the Pushkar Sarovar on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Those conspiring to destroy the Constitution should know they neither have the capacity to do so nor will the Congress allow them to do anything, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Constitution Day Monday. Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “The Constitution of India is the hallmark of both our struggle and existence. It is our philosophy. It is our pride. Let those who conspire to annihilate it, know that neither do they have the capacity to do so, nor will the Congress party and I ever allow them to do so.” The colours of the Constitution are “engrained in every part of us”, Mr Gandhi further added on Twitter.

In April this year the Congress had launched a nationwide campaign to safeguard the Constitution.  The ‘Save the Constitution’ national campaign will run at the village level till April 14, 2019. Mr Rahul Gandhi had said, “ the party will work for the people of India to protect them, their ideas and build their future. No matter how much effort Bharatiya Janata Party puts in we will not allow them to toxicate the Constitution.” He added that for the first time a government shut down the Parliament, when “occasionally its the Opposition.” The Congress has often accused the BJP led central government and the RSS of ‘systematically destroying the constitution’. At the start of the Save the constitution campaign of the Congress the Chairman of the SC department of Congress Mr. Nitin Raut had said, “Ever since the RSS-supported BJP has come to power at the Centre, the Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other, thereby denying the marginalised sections of society their constitutional rights.”

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950

Tags: rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

