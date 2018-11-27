The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, Politics

MP Assembly polls: Campaigning ends, 65,000 polling booths to be set up

ANI
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will try to win for the consecutive fourth term, the Congress will fight for winning the state after 2003.

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force guard Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Indo Tibetan Border Police Force guard Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: For Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 65,000 polling booths will be set up, including 2,000 booths that would be entirely operated by women, Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, VL Kantha Rao announced on Monday.

"Three lakh government employees, including 45,000 women, have been deployed on polling duty. 65,000 polling booths are being made in the state. Around 2,000 entirely women-only polling booths would be functional. 160 polling booths will be fully operated by differently-abled personnel," he informed.

Rao also announced that silence period for Madhya Pradesh had begun, prohibiting all forms of campaigning in the state.

"With only 48 hours remaining from the end of polling, the silence period has begun for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and all campaigning is prohibited now onwards. Any advertisement on print, electronic media or social media is prohibited. Campaigning through phone calls or messaging services is also prohibited."

Rao further informed that special arrangements have been made for visually impaired people to help them cast their vote.

"Apart from the 3 lakh employees from state, 12,000 Central Government Employees will be working as micro-observers at different places. For the convenience of visually impaired voters, the commission has issued Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) with Braille inscription".

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 28 to elect members of the 230 constituencies in the state. The result of the polls will be declared on December 11.

The election will be considered as a direct political battle between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress. While the incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will try to win the post for the consecutive fourth term, the Congress will fight for winning the state after 2003.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 166 seats in the House in 2013 and elected Chouhan as the Chief Minister. The Congress and BSP bagged 58 and 4 seats respectively. Three Independent MLAs also won the polls.

The tenure of 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019.

Tags: mp assembly polls, shivraj singh chouhan government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

2

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

3

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

4

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

5

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham