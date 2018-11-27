The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, Politics

KCR walking on same path as Congress: PM Modi at Telangana rally

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 1:02 pm IST

PM Modi attacked caretaker CM K Chandrashekhar Rao saying that 'he (KCR) thinks he can win elections without doing anything'.

PM Modi was addressing a poll rally in Nizamabad ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 PM Modi was addressing a poll rally in Nizamabad ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Nizamabad: Addressing his first poll rally in Telangana ahead of the December 7 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao saying that he was walking on the same path as the Congress party. 

"Telangana chief minister and his family think they can rule without doing any work like the Congress did for years," said Modi at the poll rally. 

He added, "The chief minister of this state is walking on Congress' path. He thinks that if Congress can win elections without doing anything, he too can do it. But he must know that youth of the state are aware of the ground realities."

Speaking about Nizamabad, from where he was addressing the rally, Modi said, "The CM says he will transform Nizamabad into London city. But look at the condition of this region. The place lacks basic facilities like water, roads and power."

Tags: telangana assembly elections, k chandrashekhar rao, pm modi in telangana
Location: India, Telangana

MOST POPULAR

1

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

2

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

3

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

4

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

5

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham